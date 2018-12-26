LSC Communications (LKSD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.91

Shares of LSC Communications Inc (NYSE:LKSD) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.91 and last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 17561 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on LKSD. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of LSC Communications from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of LSC Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSC Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of LSC Communications from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.
The firm has a market cap of $236.57 million, a P/E ratio of 3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.
LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.00 million. LSC Communications had a positive return on equity of 23.53% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. LSC Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LSC Communications Inc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. LSC Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.79%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of LSC Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSC Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of LSC Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSC Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSC Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD)
LSC Communications, Inc provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products. It operates through Print and Office Products segments. The Print segment produces magazines, catalogs, retail inserts, books, and directories. It also provides supply-chain management and various print-related services, including mail-list management and sortation, e-book formatting, and distribution services.
