LSI Industries (LYTS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.15

LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 3027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. LSI Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.76.

The company has a market capitalization of $85.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $84.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.00 million. LSI Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that LSI Industries, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

In other news, Director Gary P. Kreider sold 11,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $51,424.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,529 shares in the company, valued at $120,176.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,556 shares of company stock worth $84,114. 2.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $803,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in LSI Industries by 253.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 564,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 404,950 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in LSI Industries by 276.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 80,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 59,001 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $640,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

About LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS)

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

