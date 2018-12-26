LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMUY) and Crimson Wine Group (CWGL) Financial Analysis

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) and Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and Crimson Wine Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton 0 2 5 0 2.71 Crimson Wine Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton pays an annual dividend of $0.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Crimson Wine Group does not pay a dividend. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton pays out 42.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and Crimson Wine Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton $48.16 billion 2.89 $5.80 billion $2.30 23.83 Crimson Wine Group $63.22 million 2.85 $6.18 million N/A N/A

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has higher revenue and earnings than Crimson Wine Group.

Profitability

This table compares LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and Crimson Wine Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton N/A N/A N/A Crimson Wine Group 8.68% 2.90% 2.46%

Risk and Volatility

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crimson Wine Group has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.1% of Crimson Wine Group shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of Crimson Wine Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Crimson Wine Group beats LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.E. operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin, Krug, Yquem Castle, Dom Perignon, Ruinart, White Horse castle, Mercier, Château d'Yquem, Clos Des Lambrays, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Andes Horse, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyards, Numanthia Termes, Numanthia Bodega, Clos19, and Ao Yun brands. It also provides fashion and leather products under the Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Céline, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy, Thomas Pink, Fendi, Emilio Pucci, Marc Jacobs, Berluti, Nicholas Kirkwood, Loro Piana, Christian Dior Couture, Edun, and Rimowa brands. In addition, the company offers perfumes and cosmetics under the Acqua di Parma, Benefit Cosmetics, Fresh, Parfums Givenchy, Guerlain, KVD Beauty, Fenty, Kenzo Parfums, Make Up For Ever, Parfums Christian Dior, Ole Henriksen, and Perfumes Loewe brands; watches and jewelry under the Bvlgari, TAG Heuer, Zenith, Hublot, Chaumet, Maison Francis Kurkdjian, and Fred brands; and custom-designed yachts under the Feadship brand name. Further, it provides daily newspapers under the Les Échos- Investir, Le Parisien- Aujourd'hui en France, the Royal Van Lent- Feadship, La Samaritaine, and the Cova pastry shop brands; and selective retailing products under the DFS Galleria, Sephora, Le Bon Marché, and Ile de Beauté brands. Additionally, it operates Cheval Blanc, a collection of hotels. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 4,374 stores worldwide. The company was incorporated in 1923 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Crimson Wine Group

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of ultra-premium and wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally. It exports its products to 35 countries. The company was formerly known as Leucadia Cellars, Ltd. and changed its name to Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. in November 2007. Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Napa, California. Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. was formerly a subsidiary of Leucadia National Corporation.

