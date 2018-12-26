Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 210.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,678 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.23% of Patterson Companies worth $5,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PDCO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 542.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 58.0% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the third quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 62.2% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PDCO. BidaskClub upgraded Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Patterson Companies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.54.

Patterson Companies stock opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.05. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $38.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 10th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 61.90%.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

