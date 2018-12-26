Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 81,852 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 343.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,852 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Crown worth $5,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 478.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,515,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,345,000 after buying an additional 2,907,112 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 101.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,297,000 after buying an additional 2,271,146 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 11,712.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,654,000 after buying an additional 1,810,671 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Crown by 70,046.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,609,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,688,000 after buying an additional 1,606,857 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 16.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,136,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,550,000 after buying an additional 743,969 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Crown from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.56.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $39.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.14. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $59.50.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products for consumer goods in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its primary products include steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage products; and metal vacuum closures, steel crowns and caps.

