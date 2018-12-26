Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases New Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,669,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HII. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,392.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total transaction of $69,874.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,959,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $246.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.38.

NYSE HII opened at $177.03 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a one year low of $173.80 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $1.15. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 43.71%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.34%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

