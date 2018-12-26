Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $25.89 Million Position in Camden Property Trust (CPT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,220 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of Camden Property Trust worth $25,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1,134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 301,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,499,000 after purchasing an additional 277,313 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,294,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,150,442,000 after purchasing an additional 247,431 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $21,565,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 555,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,932,000 after acquiring an additional 224,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,417,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,676,000 after acquiring an additional 216,911 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $99.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.24.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.69, for a total value of $5,965,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,393 shares in the company, valued at $21,815,913.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 27,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total transaction of $2,605,634.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,334,008.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,505 shares of company stock worth $8,947,652. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $84.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.36. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $78.19 and a 52-week high of $95.67.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.79). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $241.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.79 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.99%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 159 properties containing 54,480 apartment homes across the United States.

