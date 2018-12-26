Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Position in salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,689 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 44,297 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $24,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northeast Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth about $456,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 51.6% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 21,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 10.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,327 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,449,000 after purchasing an additional 19,562 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 15.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,541,480 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $722,252,000 after purchasing an additional 598,056 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM stock opened at $121.33 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $101.32 and a 1-year high of $161.19. The company has a market capitalization of $92.82 billion, a PE ratio of 269.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 27th. The CRM provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $246,628.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,721,594.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.63, for a total transaction of $1,596,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 486,472 shares of company stock worth $66,633,161 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $141.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.08.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

