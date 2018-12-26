Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $33.71

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.71 and last traded at $35.43, with a volume of 30827 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.93.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.47.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $473.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.20 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 25.26%.

In other news, CEO Christopher Frost bought 25,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.73 per share, for a total transaction of $999,606.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Stanley bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.04 per share, for a total transaction of $468,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MIC. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 9.6% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 154,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 13,568 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 35.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 139.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 134,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 78,500 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 26.9% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,757,000 after acquiring an additional 99,139 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 8.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 77,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through four segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, Contracted Power (CP), and MIC Hawaii. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and animal oils through a network of 19 marine terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

