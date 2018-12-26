Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.94

Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.94 and last traded at $17.11, with a volume of 89123 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.66.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TUSK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $37.00 price target on Mammoth Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $44.00 price target on Mammoth Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mammoth Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

The stock has a market cap of $790.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $384.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.89 million. Mammoth Energy Services had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business’s revenue was up 157.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mammoth Energy Services Inc will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur L. Smith sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $149,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,235 shares in the company, valued at $304,039.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Arty Straehla sold 36,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $977,879.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,476.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,225 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 441.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 743,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,645,000 after purchasing an additional 606,457 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the third quarter worth approximately $13,069,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the second quarter worth approximately $13,891,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 284.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 374,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 277,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 1,510.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 278,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 261,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Pressure Pumping Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability.

