Man Group plc Acquires 204,638 Shares of Rexnord Corp (RXN)

Man Group plc raised its holdings in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 207.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,638 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.29% of Rexnord worth $9,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 0.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,165,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,723,000 after purchasing an additional 140,597 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 10.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,867,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,531,000 after purchasing an additional 629,550 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,848,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,763,000 after purchasing an additional 82,879 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,298,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,798,000 after purchasing an additional 126,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 10.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,767,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,368,000 after purchasing an additional 165,561 shares in the last quarter.

RXN opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.49. Rexnord Corp has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $32.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $524.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.66 million. Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rexnord Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Rexnord news, Director Theodore D. Crandall purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $111,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 14,964 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $418,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $630,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,964 shares of company stock worth $850,167 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Rexnord from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

