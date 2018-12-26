Man Group plc Decreases Holdings in MCBC Holdings Inc (MCFT)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in shares of MCBC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,639 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 1.44% of MCBC worth $9,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MCBC by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,265,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,583,000 after buying an additional 40,893 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of MCBC by 0.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,468,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,704,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of MCBC by 42.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 598,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,324,000 after buying an additional 179,691 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MCBC by 1.1% during the third quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 556,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,981,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MCBC by 19.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,681,000 after buying an additional 78,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.77. MCBC Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $39.50. The firm has a market cap of $338.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.26.

MCBC (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. MCBC had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 90.10%. The company had revenue of $93.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MCBC Holdings Inc will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Terry D. Mcnew bought 3,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.14 per share, with a total value of $99,756.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 320,062 shares in the company, valued at $9,006,544.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCFT shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on MCBC to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised MCBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. B. Riley boosted their target price on MCBC from $36.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised MCBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised MCBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MCBC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

MCBC Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

