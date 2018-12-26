Man Group plc Purchases Shares of 264,284 Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE)

Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 264,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,975,000. Man Group plc owned about 0.58% of Core-Mark as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,950,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,040,000 after acquiring an additional 446,325 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 4.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,695,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,536,000 after purchasing an additional 115,479 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 6,293.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,334,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,045 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 650.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 731,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,600,000 after purchasing an additional 633,806 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,029,000 after purchasing an additional 31,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

In other Core-Mark news, VP Christopher Hobson sold 5,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $178,602.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,059.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CORE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Core-Mark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Loop Capital set a $40.00 target price on Core-Mark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Core-Mark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORE opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Core-Mark’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th. This is an increase from Core-Mark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Man Group plc Purchases Shares of 264,284 Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/26/man-group-plc-purchases-shares-of-264284-core-mark-holding-company-inc-core.html.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes various food/non-food products, including cigarettes, fast food, candies, snacks, groceries, fresh products, dairy products, breads, beverages, other tobacco products, general merchandise and equipment, and health and beauty care products.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE).

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.