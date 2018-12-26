Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $128 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.3% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $127,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marcus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marcus Capital LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 744 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,042 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 16,964 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,632.23, for a total transaction of $27,689,149.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,884,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,757,711,091.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 437 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,573.11, for a total transaction of $687,449.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,842 shares of company stock valued at $38,549,801 over the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,343.96 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,160.55 and a one year high of $2,050.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.38, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $2.46. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The company had revenue of $56.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Wedbush set a $2,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 26th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,096.01.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

