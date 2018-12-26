Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,885,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 261.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 973,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,867,000 after acquiring an additional 704,376 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3,621.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 721,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,712,000 after acquiring an additional 702,278 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $54.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $54.29 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The company has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $23.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 48.42%.

In other news, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.14 per share, with a total value of $217,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.20 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,936.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.93.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

