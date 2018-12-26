Margaux Resources (MRL) Shares Up 40%

Shares of Margaux Resources Ltd (CVE:MRL) shot up 40% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 237,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 213% from the average session volume of 75,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Margaux Resources Company Profile (CVE:MRL)

Margaux Resources Ltd., a polymetallic exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Kootenay Arc in Southeastern British Columbia in Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, gold, and tungsten deposits. The company holds the mineral rights to 16,000 hectares of land and surface rights to 436 hectares of land in the Jersey-Emerald property located in Southeastern British Columbia.

