Marine Products (MPX) versus Conrad Industries (CNRD) Financial Survey

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) and Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Marine Products pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Conrad Industries does not pay a dividend. Marine Products pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Marine Products has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Marine Products has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conrad Industries has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marine Products and Conrad Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marine Products $267.32 million 2.04 $19.30 million $0.60 26.40 Conrad Industries $189.15 million 0.35 -$2.12 million N/A N/A

Marine Products has higher revenue and earnings than Conrad Industries.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.2% of Marine Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of Conrad Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.5% of Marine Products shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of Conrad Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Marine Products and Conrad Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marine Products 8.97% 38.58% 26.68% Conrad Industries -0.36% -1.72% -1.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Marine Products and Conrad Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marine Products 0 1 1 0 2.50 Conrad Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marine Products presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.01%. Given Marine Products’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Marine Products is more favorable than Conrad Industries.

Summary

Marine Products beats Conrad Industries on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. It provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex Jet Boats, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats. The company sells its products to a network of 161 domestic and 92 international independent authorized dealers. Marine Products Corporation was founded in 1965 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Conrad Industries

Conrad Industries, Inc. engages in the construction, conversion, and repair of various steel and aluminum marine vessels in the United States. The company builds harbor tugs; specialty barges, such as crane, deck, ABS class, dry bulk cargo, aggregate, and well stim barges; inland tank, LPG inland tank, LPG pressure, LPG tank, and DS tank barges; and offshore support vessels, including liftboats, crew boats, offshore supply vessels, and offshore tugs, as well as other support equipment, such as deck and crane barges. It also builds inland pushboats comprising inland towboats, inland river push boats, and towboats; and ferries, which consist of passenger, and passenger and vehicle ferries. In addition, the company offers repairs and conversions, including electrical, mechanical, propulsion, and hull repairs to large-scale conversions of ships and barges; and engages in the fabrication of modular components for offshore floating production, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as drilling rigs. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Morgan City, Louisiana.

