Marker Therapeutics (MRKR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of innovative peptide and nucleic acid-based immunotherapeutic vaccines for the treatment and eradication of cancer, including metastatic cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of MultiTAA T Cell Therapy, TPIV200 and TPIV100/110 which are in clinical stage. Marker Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as TapImmune Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MRKR. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of MRKR opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $190.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of -0.36. Marker Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $13.55.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. Analysts anticipate that Marker Therapeutics will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

