Marks and Spencer Group (MKS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $244.00

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc (LON:MKS) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 244 ($3.19) and last traded at GBX 246.40 ($3.22), with a volume of 1873375 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 249.80 ($3.26).

Several brokerages have recently commented on MKS. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 308.73 ($4.03).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%.

In related news, insider Steve Rowe sold 38,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 283 ($3.70), for a total transaction of £108,043.74 ($141,178.28).

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile (LON:MKS)

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

