MARKS & SPENCER/S (MAKSY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MAKSY. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded MARKS & SPENCER/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Investec downgraded MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of MAKSY opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.72. MARKS & SPENCER/S has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

