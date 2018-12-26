Marshall Wace LLP Invests $179,000 in Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (HRTG)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the third quarter worth about $168,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 58.7% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 52.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 18.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 49.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bruce Lucas bought 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.46 per share, for a total transaction of $63,864.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 945,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,555,572.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Masiello bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $96,135.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 246,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,642,703.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 30,682 shares of company stock valued at $487,093. 25.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRTG. ValuEngine lowered Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Heritage Insurance from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heritage Insurance presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

HRTG opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $374.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.36. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.59 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance, as well as residential wind-only property insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina.

