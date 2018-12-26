Marshall Wace LLP Invests $188,000 in Spark Energy Inc (SPKE)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.07% of Spark Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPKE. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Spark Energy by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 574,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 365,786 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Spark Energy by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 507,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,185,000 after buying an additional 178,854 shares during the last quarter. Covalis Capital LLP bought a new stake in Spark Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $812,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Spark Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Spark Energy by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 30,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Spark Energy alerts:

Shares of Spark Energy stock opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $257.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of -1.42. Spark Energy Inc has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $13.35.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $258.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.69 million. Spark Energy had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 1.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spark Energy Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.1813 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%. Spark Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -152.08%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Spark Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spark Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Spark Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.58.

In related news, Director W Keith Maxwell III purchased 123,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $1,016,012.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 300,878 shares of company stock worth $2,606,889 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Marshall Wace LLP Invests $188,000 in Spark Energy Inc (SPKE)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/26/marshall-wace-llp-invests-188000-in-spark-energy-inc-spke.html.

About Spark Energy

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company is involved in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.