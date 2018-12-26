Marshall Wace LLP Invests $57,000 in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (KERX)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,056,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 102,014 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,613,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,866,000 after purchasing an additional 534,831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 292,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 106,737 shares during the last quarter. Nexthera Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $680,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,190,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 96,580 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keryx Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Keryx Biopharmaceuticals news, COO Christine A. Carberry sold 10,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $33,710.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,080.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,327 shares of company stock worth $54,520. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Raymond James lowered Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

KERX stock opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $343.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.35.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.56 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keryx Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/26/marshall-wace-llp-invests-57000-in-keryx-biopharmaceuticals-kerx.html.

About Keryx Biopharmaceuticals

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing medicines for patients with kidney disease in the United States. It markets its lead product Auryxia (ferric citrate), an orally available, absorbable, iron-based medicine for the control of serum phosphorus levels in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis, as well as for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adults with CKD not on dialysis.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KERX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX).

Receive News & Ratings for Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keryx Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.