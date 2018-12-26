Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 56,245 Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 1,531.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 281,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 263,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SID shares. Santander upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Shares of SID opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $3.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Cement, and Energy. It produces a line of steel products, including slabs, hot and cold-rolled, galvanized, and tin mill products for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

