Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (MTNB) Short Interest Up 2.2% in December

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,839,495 shares, a growth of 2.2% from the November 30th total of 3,756,270 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 661,849 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTNB. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 325.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 103,200 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 1,724.7% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 317,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 300,099 shares during the last quarter.

Get Matinas BioPharma alerts:

Matinas BioPharma stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,065. Matinas BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.48.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group upped their target price on Matinas BioPharma from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/26/matinas-biopharma-holdings-inc-mtnb-short-interest-up-2-2-in-december.html.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.