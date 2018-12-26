Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC (MIG5) Insider Acquires £5,061.22 in Stock

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC (LON:MIG5) insider Gordon Humphries acquired 13,319 shares of Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £5,061.22 ($6,613.38).

Shares of MIG5 opened at GBX 0.35 ($0.00) on Wednesday. Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 37.75 ($0.49).

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 Company Profile

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation and generate maintainable levels of income for Shareholders. The Company focuses on investing the majority of its funds in a diversified portfolio of shares and securities in unquoted United Kingdom companies, and Alternative Investment Market (AIM) or Icap Securities and Derivatives Exchange (ISDX) companies, which meet the criteria for VCT qualifying investments.

