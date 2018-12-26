MCAP (MCAP) Price Tops $0.0049 on Exchanges

MCAP (CURRENCY:MCAP) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One MCAP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, C-CEX and Mercatox. MCAP has a total market cap of $51,037.00 and $1,284.00 worth of MCAP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MCAP has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009749 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026619 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.55 or 0.02434931 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00147154 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00202065 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000114 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026452 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026426 BTC.

MCAP Token Profile

MCAP was first traded on May 25th, 2017. MCAP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,490,000 tokens. The official website for MCAP is bitcoingrowthfund.com/mcap. MCAP’s official Twitter account is @MCAPlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MCAP Token Trading

MCAP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCAP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCAP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MCAP using one of the exchanges listed above.

