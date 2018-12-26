MediBloc [MEDX] Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00 (MEDX)

MediBloc [MEDX] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. MediBloc [MEDX] has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $48,032.00 worth of MediBloc [MEDX] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediBloc [MEDX] token can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges including Kryptono, Coinsuper, Gate.io and CPDAX. Over the last week, MediBloc [MEDX] has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.84 or 0.11948995 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000304 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00028592 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

MediBloc [MEDX] Profile

MediBloc [MEDX] (MEDX) is a token. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [MEDX]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. MediBloc [MEDX]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc. The official website for MediBloc [MEDX] is medibloc.org. The official message board for MediBloc [MEDX] is medium.com/medibloc.

MediBloc [MEDX] Token Trading

MediBloc [MEDX] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Gate.io, Upbit, IDEX, Coinsuper, Bittrex, Cashierest, DEx.top, Coinrail and CPDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [MEDX] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [MEDX] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [MEDX] using one of the exchanges listed above.

