Meet Group Inc (MEET) Major Shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp Acquires 51,405 Shares

Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 51,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $193,796.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 26th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 203,794 shares of Meet Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $804,986.30.

On Thursday, December 20th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 170,727 shares of Meet Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $677,786.19.

On Tuesday, December 18th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 130,802 shares of Meet Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $498,355.62.

On Friday, October 26th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 757,808 shares of Meet Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $3,243,418.24.

On Friday, October 19th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 155,229 shares of Meet Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $683,007.60.

On Tuesday, October 23rd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 171,529 shares of Meet Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $751,297.02.

On Friday, October 12th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 87,415 shares of Meet Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $412,598.80.

On Friday, October 5th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 247,567 shares of Meet Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $1,304,678.09.

MEET stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,090,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,809. Meet Group Inc has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $280.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.60.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The information services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Meet Group had a negative net margin of 42.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $45.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meet Group Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Meet Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in Meet Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Meet Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Meet Group by 316.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 20,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meet Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MEET shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Meet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Meet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Meet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.17.

Meet Group Company Profile

The Meet Group, Inc operates various mobile social entertainment applications. Its applications are designed to meet the universal need for human connection. The company leverages a powerful live-streaming video platform, empowering global community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, and Tagged, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

