Melinta Therapeutics Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($1.45) Per Share, Gabelli Forecasts (MLNT)

Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT) – Equities research analysts at Gabelli lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, December 20th. Gabelli analyst K. Kedra now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.45) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.90). Gabelli currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Gabelli also issued estimates for Melinta Therapeutics’ FY2020 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

MLNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Melinta Therapeutics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Melinta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $15.00 target price on Melinta Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.21.

Melinta Therapeutics stock opened at $0.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.36. Melinta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.55. Melinta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 202.31%. The company had revenue of $34.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLNT. FMR LLC increased its stake in Melinta Therapeutics by 470.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,640,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650,796 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Melinta Therapeutics by 3,652.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,958,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Melinta Therapeutics by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,658,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,530,000 after purchasing an additional 800,877 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Melinta Therapeutics by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,161,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 715,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its stake in Melinta Therapeutics by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,616,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 632,375 shares in the last quarter. 67.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI); Vabomere, a carbapenem used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens, as well as Solithromycin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of CABP.

