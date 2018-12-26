Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.85

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.85 and last traded at $19.10, with a volume of 4641 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Merchants Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $544.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $35.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBIN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 35.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.85” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/26/merchants-bancorp-mbin-hits-new-12-month-low-at-18-85.html.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Merchants Bancorp operates as a diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.