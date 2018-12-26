Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.85

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.85 and last traded at $19.10, with a volume of 4641 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Merchants Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.
The stock has a market capitalization of $544.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $35.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.18%.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBIN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 35.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.39% of the company’s stock.
Merchants Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBIN)
Merchants Bancorp operates as a diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.
