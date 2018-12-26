MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.71 Million Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (JBLU)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,382 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of JetBlue Airways worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at about $272,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 23.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JBLU shares. BidaskClub cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $16.00 target price on JetBlue Airways and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.79.

In other news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $44,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.59. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/26/metlife-investment-advisors-llc-has-3-71-million-position-in-jetblue-airways-co-jblu.html.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 53 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 101 destinations in 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.