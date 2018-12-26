MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,452 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,609 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $17,653,000 after acquiring an additional 39,469 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 108,383 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $18,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 281.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 247,880 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,480,000 after acquiring an additional 182,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,723,598 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $957,788,000 after acquiring an additional 641,845 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 245.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 149,147 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $24,958,000 after acquiring an additional 105,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $170.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.26.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $92.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $203.63.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The casino operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 56.04%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.95%.

In other news, Director Philip G. Satre purchased 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.01 per share, with a total value of $1,009,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,301. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

