MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) Position Lowered by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 33.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,243,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,108,145 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $66,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 857.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

NYSE:MGP opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of -0.02.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.31). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $282.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 87.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) Position Lowered by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/26/mgm-growth-properties-llc-mgp-position-lowered-by-tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc.html.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.