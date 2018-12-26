Michaels Companies Inc (MIK) Position Lifted by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 205.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 395,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,693 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned 0.25% of Michaels Companies worth $6,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIK. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Michaels Companies by 48.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,040,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,945,000 after acquiring an additional 341,040 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Michaels Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Michaels Companies by 10.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 14,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Michaels Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,748,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,526,000 after acquiring an additional 26,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Michaels Companies by 13.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 659,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,642,000 after acquiring an additional 76,319 shares during the last quarter.

Get Michaels Companies alerts:

NASDAQ:MIK opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. Michaels Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Michaels Companies Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MIK shares. BidaskClub upgraded Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Michaels Companies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $18.00 price target on Michaels Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Michaels Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/26/michaels-companies-inc-mik-position-lifted-by-federated-investors-inc-pa.html.

About Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

Featured Story: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.