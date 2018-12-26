Microsoft Co. (MSFT) is Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,396 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.3% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 10.9% during the first quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 199,610 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,218,000 after acquiring an additional 19,610 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 407,408 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $37,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 45.6% during the first quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 278,890 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,454,000 after acquiring an additional 87,335 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.1% during the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 94,496 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Capital Management LP boosted its position in Microsoft by 6.3% during the first quarter. Lee Capital Management LP now owns 34,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT opened at $94.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.83 and a fifty-two week high of $116.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Microsoft had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 21st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.42%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 203,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $21,700,632.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,199,869.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $422,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,927,720.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,918 shares of company stock worth $30,102,412 in the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Oppenheimer set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/26/microsoft-co-msft-is-mitchell-mcleod-pugh-williams-inc-s-2nd-largest-position.html.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.