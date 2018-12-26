Middleby Corp (MIDD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Buckingham Research raised shares of Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Middleby in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Middleby by 305.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in Middleby in the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Middleby in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in Middleby in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.72. 7,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,057. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Middleby has a 12 month low of $98.06 and a 12 month high of $138.89. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.88.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.01). Middleby had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Middleby will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers cooking and warming equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

