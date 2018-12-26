MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL publicly trades common stock on the NASDAQ under the symbol MOFG. It includes the banking affiliates of MidWestOne Bank, Iowa State Bank & Trust Company, Iowa City, Iowa and First State Bank, Conrad, Iowa and is committed to expansion in existing and new markets to continually enhance shareholder value. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $23.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $292.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.98. MidWestOne Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $32.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.53 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 14.22%. Equities research analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOFG. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 75.8% during the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 3,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the third quarter worth $200,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 55.4% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the third quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other time deposits.

