Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 2,720 Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 11.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,143,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,352,000 after acquiring an additional 635,246 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 820,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 51.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,647,000 after acquiring an additional 275,200 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.2% in the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 746,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,553,000 after acquiring an additional 29,880 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 13.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 591,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,746,000 after acquiring an additional 71,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

NUS opened at $56.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.09 and a 12-month high of $88.68.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $675.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.99 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 2,500 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $205,450.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,518.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $537,625 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Citigroup set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.63.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems and targeted treatment products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic, personal care, and hair care products.

