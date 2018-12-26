Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 6,968 Apollo Global Management LLC (APO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 482.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth $139,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1,214.8% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth $345,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apollo Global Management news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 965,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.09 per share, with a total value of $27,106,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,291,817 shares of company stock valued at $64,966,199. 4.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.

Shares of APO opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $37.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $497.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.75 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 51.54%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

