Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) Holdings Lowered by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,393 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.42% of Mohawk Industries worth $55,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,421,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,927,000 after purchasing an additional 29,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,786,000 after acquiring an additional 134,039 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 20.6% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,959,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,760,000 after acquiring an additional 334,869 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $277,086,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 16.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,273,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,315,000 after acquiring an additional 177,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK opened at $111.31 on Wednesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.79 and a 52 week high of $282.21. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by ($0.29). Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MHK shares. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America set a $210.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.63.

In related news, Director Filip Balcaen acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.42 per share, with a total value of $29,605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,893.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.83, for a total transaction of $1,371,008.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 459,744 shares of company stock worth $55,080,309 over the last ninety days. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

