Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Monotype Imaging’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.22. Monotype Imaging reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Monotype Imaging will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Monotype Imaging.

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Monotype Imaging had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Monotype Imaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TYPE. BidaskClub raised shares of Monotype Imaging from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Monotype Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. B. Riley set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Monotype Imaging and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Monotype Imaging from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of TYPE stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,928. Monotype Imaging has a 1 year low of $15.49 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $650.55 million, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.116 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Monotype Imaging’s payout ratio is 86.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Monotype Imaging by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,153,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,910,000 after buying an additional 102,645 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Monotype Imaging during the third quarter worth $5,444,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Monotype Imaging by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,153,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,910,000 after buying an additional 102,645 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Monotype Imaging by 7.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 100,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 7,305 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Monotype Imaging by 18.4% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 189,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 29,463 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com.

