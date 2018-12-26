Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Canopy Growth Corp (CGC)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 243.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,144,694 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,937,286 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.79% of Canopy Growth worth $201,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 867.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 349.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,470 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGC stock opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.78 and a beta of 3.55. Canopy Growth Corp has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $59.25.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.64). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 503.14% and a negative return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $23.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 million. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canopy Growth Corp will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CGC shares. Benchmark started coverage on Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Scotiabank started coverage on Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, started coverage on Canopy Growth in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, Bedrocan Canada, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

