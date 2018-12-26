Morgan Stanley (MS) Holdings Trimmed by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 9.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,085,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116,047 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $50,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,912,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,096,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 20,810,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,144,000 after buying an additional 2,100,850 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,817,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,171,728,000 after buying an additional 1,936,093 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 978.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,574,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,649,000 after buying an additional 1,428,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday, September 10th. HSBC downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.29.

MS stock opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $36.74 and a 52-week high of $59.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.55 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

