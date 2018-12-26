Mplx (MPLX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MPLX LP is a fee-based limited partnership formed to own, operate, develop and acquire crude oil, refined product and other hydrocarbon-based product pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company’s assets consist of a network of common carrier crude oil and product pipeline systems and associated storage assets in the Midwest and Gulf Coast regions of the United States. MPLX LP is based in Findlay, Ohio. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.08.

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $28.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. Mplx has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $39.38.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 19.9% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 11,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 25.7% in the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Mplx by 19.3% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mplx by 24.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Mplx by 3.8% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 63,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing segments. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs); and gathering, transportation, and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

