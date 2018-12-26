MUSE (MUSE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,360.00

MUSE (CURRENCY:MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One MUSE coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC on popular exchanges. MUSE has a market capitalization of $4.50 million and approximately $1,360.00 worth of MUSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MUSE has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MUSE Profile

MUSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 18th, 2017. MUSE’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. The official message board for MUSE is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html. MUSE’s official website is soundac.io. MUSE’s official Twitter account is @peertracks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MUSE Coin Trading

MUSE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MUSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

