Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 44.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises about 0.6% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Halsey Associates Inc. CT raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $343,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $3,354,000. Athanor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 151.2% in the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 27,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 16,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPY opened at $234.34 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $234.27 and a 12 month high of $293.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.4354 per share. This represents a $5.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 21st.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

