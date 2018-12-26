MyBit (MYB) Price Reaches $0.0070 on Top Exchanges

MyBit (CURRENCY:MYB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 26th. MyBit has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $270.00 worth of MyBit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MyBit token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, LATOKEN and HitBTC. Over the last week, MyBit has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009787 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026434 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.97 or 0.02443390 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00147584 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00202186 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000114 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026422 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026380 BTC.

MyBit Profile

MyBit launched on July 24th, 2017. MyBit’s total supply is 179,996,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,298,201 tokens. The Reddit community for MyBit is /r/MyBitToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MyBit’s official website is mybit.io. MyBit’s official Twitter account is @MyBit_DApp.

Buying and Selling MyBit

MyBit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyBit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyBit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyBit using one of the exchanges listed above.

