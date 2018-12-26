National Grid (NG) PT Set at GBX 850 by Credit Suisse Group

National Grid (LON:NG) received a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NG. UBS Group set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on National Grid and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 955 ($12.48) price objective (up previously from GBX 955 ($12.48)) on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 961 ($12.56) price objective on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Societe Generale set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on National Grid and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 847 ($11.07) target price on National Grid and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Grid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 897.93 ($11.73).

NG opened at GBX 778.50 ($10.17) on Wednesday. National Grid has a 52-week low of GBX 733 ($9.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,097 ($14.33).

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

