National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) Position Boosted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,012,309 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,430 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.52% of National-Oilwell Varco worth $86,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 280,566 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,087,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,751,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 220.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 46,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 31,899 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 437,337 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,980,000 after purchasing an additional 40,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,588,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $413,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOV opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.43 and a 1-year high of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -58.17 and a beta of 1.00.

National-Oilwell Varco announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOV shares. Edward Jones cut National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 price objective on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. National-Oilwell Varco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.86.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

